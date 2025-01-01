stock photo similar to Garlic Fumez
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Garlic Fumez
Garlic Fumez is a cannabis strain bred by Bloom Seed Co. It is a cross of GMO Rootbeer and Candy Fumez. With the GMO Rootbeer in its lineage, Garlic Fumez has the potential to be a strong washer for concentrates. The Garlic Fumez terpene profile has a strong potential for fuel and funk.
