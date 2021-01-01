Loading…

Garlic Glue

HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Sleepy
Relaxed
Happy
Calculated from 5 reviews

Garlic Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Garlic Glue - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Garlic Glue effects

3 people reported 6 effects
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Garlic Glue reviews5

Strain spotlight