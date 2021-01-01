Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Garlic Glue
  5. Garlic Glue Reviews

Garlic Glue reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Garlic Glue.

Garlic Glue effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

3 people reported 6 effects
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Garlic Glue near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...