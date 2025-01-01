Garlic Haze, also known as Road Tripper, is a hybrid cannabis strain bred from a genetic cross of Garlic Bud and Haze. This is a potent, sticky strain with high THC and a pungent aroma of spice, citrus, and earth. Garlic Haze has euphoric, uplifting effects ideal for stimulating creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.