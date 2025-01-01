Garlic Haze
stock photo similar to Garlic Haze
Garlic Haze
GaH
Hybrid
write a review
Garlic Haze, also known as Road Tripper, is a hybrid cannabis strain bred from a genetic cross of Garlic Bud and Haze. This is a potent, sticky strain with high THC and a pungent aroma of spice, citrus, and earth. Garlic Haze has euphoric, uplifting effects ideal for stimulating creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Garlic HazeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Garlic Haze products near you
Similar to Garlic Haze near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—