Everything you would expect if you're familiar with the genetics or the final product. Perfectly balanced for medical or recreational. Great flavor profile bright citrus with hints of West Coast staaaank. Really can't get over the mastery of balance here, very pleased with it as a very experienced smoker but would also recommend it to entry level smokers as very unlikely to cause undesirable effects. Way more likely to feel a strong buzz and general sense of calm/euphoria than experience paranoia or couch lock. Lovely for a variety of situations, good for what ails ya without slowing you down too much.