GaJ
Hybrid
Focused
Energetic
Sleepy
Blueberry
Pineapple
Diesel
Garlic Jelly effects are mostly calming.
Garlic Jelly strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Garlic Jelly strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Stress
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Garlic Jelly strain reviews(7)
j........3
November 13, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Visually, this strain has the prettiest colored buds I’ve ever seen. Mostly tones of orange and gold from being completely caked with hairs, and a slight bit of that bright frosty lime green peeking through from underneath. The smell is sweet and earthy, with a slight undertone of funky garlic. I felt the first two hits of this one fairly quick, so it’s definitely a banger. Starts behind the eyes and just creeps right down into the body
o........u
March 1, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Everything you would expect if you're familiar with the genetics or the final product. Perfectly balanced for medical or recreational. Great flavor profile bright citrus with hints of West Coast staaaank. Really can't get over the mastery of balance here, very pleased with it as a very experienced smoker but would also recommend it to entry level smokers as very unlikely to cause undesirable effects. Way more likely to feel a strong buzz and general sense of calm/euphoria than experience paranoia or couch lock. Lovely for a variety of situations, good for what ails ya without slowing you down too much.
2........h
March 6, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I had this in a qp of flower from a grower friend of mine and it was quite nice I went back for seconds and thought maybe let’s give it a run in the 4ton press and 1.5 squished out .3 so it’s a squisher for thoes of you that do it I’m sure it would wash amazing 2 lol