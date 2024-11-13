Garlic Jelly reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Garlic Jelly.
Garlic Jelly strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
Garlic Jelly strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Stress
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........3
November 13, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Visually, this strain has the prettiest colored buds I’ve ever seen. Mostly tones of orange and gold from being completely caked with hairs, and a slight bit of that bright frosty lime green peeking through from underneath. The smell is sweet and earthy, with a slight undertone of funky garlic. I felt the first two hits of this one fairly quick, so it’s definitely a banger. Starts behind the eyes and just creeps right down into the body
o........u
March 1, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Everything you would expect if you're familiar with the genetics or the final product. Perfectly balanced for medical or recreational. Great flavor profile bright citrus with hints of West Coast staaaank. Really can't get over the mastery of balance here, very pleased with it as a very experienced smoker but would also recommend it to entry level smokers as very unlikely to cause undesirable effects. Way more likely to feel a strong buzz and general sense of calm/euphoria than experience paranoia or couch lock. Lovely for a variety of situations, good for what ails ya without slowing you down too much.
2........h
March 6, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I had this in a qp of flower from a grower friend of mine and it was quite nice I went back for seconds and thought maybe let’s give it a run in the 4ton press and 1.5 squished out .3 so it’s a squisher for thoes of you that do it I’m sure it would wash amazing 2 lol
e........g
January 9, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
They could’ve named this movie xed berry baby food cuz that’s what I taste like. Delicious. Head and body dope. Big thumbs up.
l........5
November 23, 2022
Creative
Focused
Sleepy
Tingly
Absolutely amazing strain helps my boyfriend with his back pain and makes me slumped
h........1
November 25, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
This strain has helped a lot with my social anxiety, I'm much more confident in talking especially and just vibing with people. I'm a little bit spacey in my head but my focus is also really good on this strain so it's an interesting mix.
c........c
June 6, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Anxious
Definitely recommend