- 60% of people say it helps with Depression
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
r........9
August 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
I have smoked since I was 15 years old and I am 60 now, just a little bit of experience here. I rate Garlic Storm to be one of the greats. Like Maui Wauie,Panama Red, Columbia Gold, Chronic (the 80s cronic). Thanks be to the grower if this very fine strain.
d........c
October 10, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
puts you to SLEEP
c........r
July 25, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Very relaxing and euphoric high. Sense of arousal seemed amplified about 30 minutes in.
W........8
June 28, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Good Cure On Some Top Bud Cuttings. No Smaller Buds. Just Tops.
o........w
October 17, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain knocks me out every single time. 45 minutes to an hour after a king cone and I mindlessly sink into my bed, getting quality sleep (dreams included). Be aware, the sleepiness lingers long after the high is gone. It’s not for newbies. One