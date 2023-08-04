Garlic Storm
Garlic Storm is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Garlic and an unknown strain. This strain is a pungent and spicy indica that has a relaxing and sedating effect. Garlic Storm is around 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Garlic Storm effects include sleepy, relaxed, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlic Storm when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Cresco, Garlic Storm features flavors like diesel, pear, and plum. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Garlic Storm typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and flavorful indica that can help you sleep and relieve your pain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Storm, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Garlic Storm strain effects
Garlic Storm strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Depression
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
