Garlicane effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
7 people reported 38 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Tingly
42% of people report feeling tingly
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
28% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Fatigue
28% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
28% of people say it helps with headaches
Nausea
28% of people say it helps with nausea
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
