ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Garlicane
Hybrid
THC 18%

Garlicane

4.4(9)
Tingly
Uplifted
Relaxed

Dominant terpene: Limonene

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 9 reviews

Strain Details

Garlicane is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Garlicane. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Find Garlicane nearby

Shop local
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Garlicane effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

7 people reported 38 effects
Tingly
42% of people report feeling tingly
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
28% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Focused
28% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Fatigue
28% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
28% of people say it helps with headaches
Nausea
28% of people say it helps with nausea
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety

Garlicane reviews9

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Looking for a good deal?

Shop deals on weed near you
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Garlicane near undefined

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabanoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight