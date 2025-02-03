Some of the Strongest gas terps Ive had in a while. Its got chem, funky gas, and a sweetness about it that I cant get enough of . The wax form smacks hard and just lasts and lasts. This batch is from Leafology medical grower from AR. Again I got mine in wax form with 91.49% total cannabinoids and 5.94% terps. This is an incredible strain for extracts. A must try for an evening in and needing some deep relief. *9/10*