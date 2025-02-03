Gas Breath
Gas Breath
GBr
Hybrid
Energetic
Talkative
Creative
Chemical
Diesel
Lemon
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Pinene
Gas Breath effects are mostly energizing.
Gas Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Gas Breath is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Mendo Breath and OGKB. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, talkative, and creative. Gas Breath has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gas Breath, before let us know! Leave a review.
Gas Breath strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Gas Breath strain helps with
50% of people say it helps with Depression
33% of people say it helps with Pain
33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Gas Breath strain reviews(6)
d........y
February 3, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Uplifted
Harvested 2-23-24 by Narvona, Michigan, branded: Goldkine. 18.85% ThC, 0.05% CBD. Fluffy light green buds, no notable color postules. Immediate head rush, pine and a hint of citrus. Throat burn, a bit harsh. Much nicer than I remembered it being, but still meh. Very mild euphoria with Sativa energy. I will not purchase this strain again.
p........0
May 3, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dizzy
Dry eyes
Some of the Strongest gas terps Ive had in a while. Its got chem, funky gas, and a sweetness about it that I cant get enough of . The wax form smacks hard and just lasts and lasts. This batch is from Leafology medical grower from AR. Again I got mine in wax form with 91.49% total cannabinoids and 5.94% terps. This is an incredible strain for extracts. A must try for an evening in and needing some deep relief. *9/10*
j........L
June 7, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Smoked this in some blunts yesterday. All in all really solid. Mellow but still motivating and energizing, quite a lot of the GSC-heritage clear-headed tranquilizing effect. The taste is… unique. Yes, diesel-y, woody but with a herbal after-taste that most reminds me of Ricola cough drops. Absolutely a complex and high quality flavor, I'm just not sure if I personally love it.