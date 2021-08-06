Amazing strain……love it. Bought it twice at ethos dispo within past month and will be picking up more to have on hand in future. You wanna laugh and have a good time just being alive and human….this is the one for you. Every muscle starting w the largest muscle groups you can feel relaxing and pain and tension melts away, It’s like being on the most amazing rollercoaster ride ever….starts out busy relaxes, then you develop a perma-smile for no reason, then you laugh and giggle, and meanwhile during all that you are just happy and calm and all your “give a f’s” go away. Definitely recommend for evening (like dinner time) or at the moment you’re ready to lay down for the night. Also, watching animation or sci-fi comedy movies are great on this strain w visuals.