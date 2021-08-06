Gas Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gas Cake.
Gas Cake strain effects
Gas Cake strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Pain
S........3
August 6, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Great strain for night time use, it has sweet creamy gassy nose and denser bud structure that’s loaded with tricomes. Crazy gas taste almost like rocket-fuel but great if your into the more diesel tastings strains
k........n
November 3, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great night time strain! Relaxes me right into my pillow. HIGHLY recommend!
a........5
February 13, 2022
Creative
Relaxed
Uplifted
Gas Cake is very good to open your mind and be creative
A........0
April 28, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Got Stranes - Gas ⛽️ Cake 🍰 Smells like sweet cake & Gas. Tastes like sweet cake and gas also. Potent, delicious, indica dominant fire. Got this for $25 1/8. 29% THC. Over 2.3% CBG. Will get this every time I see it. It truly is that good.
r........5
May 27, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Amazing strain……love it. Bought it twice at ethos dispo within past month and will be picking up more to have on hand in future. You wanna laugh and have a good time just being alive and human….this is the one for you. Every muscle starting w the largest muscle groups you can feel relaxing and pain and tension melts away, It’s like being on the most amazing rollercoaster ride ever….starts out busy relaxes, then you develop a perma-smile for no reason, then you laugh and giggle, and meanwhile during all that you are just happy and calm and all your “give a f’s” go away. Definitely recommend for evening (like dinner time) or at the moment you’re ready to lay down for the night. Also, watching animation or sci-fi comedy movies are great on this strain w visuals.
e........z
October 14, 2021
Love this stuff. Super great for joint pain. Love the effects
c........h
March 31, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very nice effects have insomnia and slept very well. It does make me so hungry and my mouth is so dry I could spit a tee shirt. Love the taste and it's beautiful dense buds I'm sold.
L........d
March 30, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
This was a great one to smoke after a 10hr overnight shift. It got me baked and relaxed but not couch locked. I had a few things to do before bed and the high lasted the entire time, slowly taking me to sleep once I laid down. I felt the high all over my body but more intensely in my face and cheeks 🤪 Will definitely buy again!!!!