HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%

Gas Cake

Gas Cake is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing High Octane with Jungle Cake. The effects of Gas Cake are believed to be relaxing and happy. Buds are big, dense and predominantly purple with green accents. Reviewers on Leafly say Gas Cake makes them feel hungry, uplifted, and sleepy. Gas Cake has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, and consumers can expect a sharp nose of sweet diesel and an earthy vanilla flavor. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain for help with stress and lack of appetite. The original breeder of Gas Cake is Jungle Boys.

Gas Cake strain effects

Feelings

Sleepy

Hungry

Relaxed

Gas Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    17% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    12% of people say it helps with Pain
Gas Cake strain reviews41

August 6, 2021
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Uplifted
Great strain for night time use, it has sweet creamy gassy nose and denser bud structure that’s loaded with tricomes. Crazy gas taste almost like rocket-fuel but great if your into the more diesel tastings strains
November 3, 2022
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Great night time strain! Relaxes me right into my pillow. HIGHLY recommend!
February 13, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
Gas Cake is very good to open your mind and be creative
Read all reviews

