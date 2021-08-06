stock photo similar to Gas Cake
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Gas Cake
Gas Cake is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing High Octane with Jungle Cake. The effects of Gas Cake are believed to be relaxing and happy. Buds are big, dense and predominantly purple with green accents. Reviewers on Leafly say Gas Cake makes them feel hungry, uplifted, and sleepy. Gas Cake has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, and consumers can expect a sharp nose of sweet diesel and an earthy vanilla flavor. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain for help with stress and lack of appetite. The original breeder of Gas Cake is Jungle Boys.
Gas Cake strain effects
Gas Cake strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Pain
Gas Cake strain reviews41
S........3
August 6, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
k........n
November 3, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
a........5
February 13, 2022
Creative
Relaxed
Uplifted