Gas Face reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gas Face.

write a review

Gas Face strain effects

Reported by 41 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Uplifted

Gas Face strain helps with

  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress

Gas Face reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
April 23, 2021
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
taste amazing first time smoking this strain on the wake and bake usually not a morning person but smoking this changes all that definitely will be buying again
29 people found this helpful
October 24, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Excellent afternoon or early evening smoke. Indica leaning traits. The buds are tight, resinous and bright orange. The best description of taste would be a fruity diesel mixed with an earthy spices aftertaste. That will leave you speechless as you exhale! It’s even about 10 minutes and I now have a warm fuzzy feeling I my gut! Interested. I would love to find out more about this strain as info becomes available.
20 people found this helpful
April 13, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
I enjoy this strain for the main reasons everyone else does: it just hits man. Even as a long time smoker these diesel nugs catch you off guard and get you right. I will say it’s not a sluggish high either, but im definitely medicated at the same time. As some of the reviews have recommended, novice smokers start with a few hits and see where you go from there. Im struggling to finish this full j hahaha 10/10 and i usually dont feel this way about hybrids, always preferred indica more. This is a great functional, yet medicating high!
16 people found this helpful
August 23, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Supreme Bud!
5 people found this helpful
April 17, 2023
This one by TORUS 62$ per EIGHTH made me rethink and not kill someone thank you.
4 people found this helpful
September 10, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Very pungent smell smooth taste and gets ya right off the rip but not intense then it hits ya 10 mins later like a Mack truck. Very similar to GG#4 but a greater high
3 people found this helpful
February 15, 2021
So us litty for a little listening to music Overall pretty ⛽️ did feel da face heavy.
3 people found this helpful
July 24, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
hands down my favorite strain (rivaling orange push pop and white russian). this was marketed as more of an indica-leaning hybrid and i’m so pleasantly surprised. perfect for wake and bake and concentrating on tasks.
3 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Gas Face

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...