I enjoy this strain for the main reasons everyone else does: it just hits man. Even as a long time smoker these diesel nugs catch you off guard and get you right. I will say it’s not a sluggish high either, but im definitely medicated at the same time. As some of the reviews have recommended, novice smokers start with a few hits and see where you go from there. Im struggling to finish this full j hahaha 10/10 and i usually dont feel this way about hybrids, always preferred indica more. This is a great functional, yet medicating high!