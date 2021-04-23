Gas Face reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gas Face.
Gas Face strain effects
Reported by 41 real people like you
Gas Face strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
L........5
April 23, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
taste amazing first time smoking this strain on the wake and bake usually not a morning person but smoking this changes all that definitely will be buying again
C........y
October 24, 2021
Creative
Focused
Happy
Excellent afternoon or early evening smoke. Indica leaning traits. The buds are tight, resinous and bright orange. The best description of taste would be a fruity diesel mixed with an earthy spices aftertaste. That will leave you speechless as you exhale! It’s even about 10 minutes and I now have a warm fuzzy feeling I my gut! Interested. I would love to find out more about this strain as info becomes available.
J........n
April 13, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
I enjoy this strain for the main reasons everyone else does: it just hits man. Even as a long time smoker these diesel nugs catch you off guard and get you right. I will say it’s not a sluggish high either, but im definitely medicated at the same time. As some of the reviews have recommended, novice smokers start with a few hits and see where you go from there. Im struggling to finish this full j hahaha 10/10 and i usually dont feel this way about hybrids, always preferred indica more. This is a great functional, yet medicating high!
s........7
August 23, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Supreme Bud!
b........5
April 17, 2023
This one by TORUS 62$ per EIGHTH made me rethink and not kill someone thank you.
k........1
September 10, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Very pungent smell smooth taste and gets ya right off the rip but not intense then it hits ya 10 mins later like a Mack truck. Very similar to GG#4 but a greater high
C........5
February 15, 2021
So us litty for a little listening to music Overall pretty ⛽️ did feel da face heavy.
e........e
July 24, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
hands down my favorite strain (rivaling orange push pop and white russian). this was marketed as more of an indica-leaning hybrid and i’m so pleasantly surprised. perfect for wake and bake and concentrating on tasks.