- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 14% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
H........n
November 18, 2022
Aroused
Hungry
I felt chilled but not sleepy. I also felt super aroused, lol. A slight munchy feeling after continued smoking but not too overpowering. This was a fun smoke!
w........8
December 18, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Straight to the head and lightly fizzles to the body, great strain for anytime of the day to just take a minute and chill🧌 Beautiful green nugs with very small spots of purple. Also has a good chest punch. A good one!
W........9
May 30, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
This strain needs more love, old school funk terps and a great all around experience!
d........s
April 6, 2023
Will forever be my top strain I love this strain and I had it in California 🔥
l........3
September 25, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Comes on very slow. Lacks the "smell it from a mile away" character of its parents and just has a nice, cannabis-myrcene smell. This sample was 15% THCA and .25% CBG. I liked it. I thought it was a good daytime utility strain. I think the leafly descriptions round everything up to a whole percentage, since I've never seen a decimal in the cannabinoid estimates. In which case this one should say "0". Better yet, use decimal numbers. It's .25%. To those that care that really isn't 1 or 0.