Comes on very slow. Lacks the "smell it from a mile away" character of its parents and just has a nice, cannabis-myrcene smell. This sample was 15% THCA and .25% CBG. I liked it. I thought it was a good daytime utility strain. I think the leafly descriptions round everything up to a whole percentage, since I've never seen a decimal in the cannabinoid estimates. In which case this one should say "0". Better yet, use decimal numbers. It's .25%. To those that care that really isn't 1 or 0.