stock photo similar to Gas Leak
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Gas Leak
write a review
Gas Leak is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Chem 91. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, happy, and creative. Gas Leak has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gas Leak, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Gas LeakOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Gas Leak strain effects
Gas Leak strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 14% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gas Leak products near you
Similar to Gas Leak near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Gas Leak strain reviews9
Read all reviews
H........n
November 18, 2022
Aroused
Hungry
w........8
December 18, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
W........9
May 30, 2024
Creative
Euphoric