Local dispensary was having a 5/$35 deal on pre-rolls.. Coped a Gas Monkey solely for the name and I'm pleasantly surprised. Whole J straight to the dome (which I hardly ever do because most strains make me uncomfortably high off a couple hits) Gas monkey is wildly mellow compared to most but I'm kind of digging it?? Seems like the perfect strain to smoke before everyday tasks/if you need a bit of focus