Gas Monkey strain

Gas Monkey strain effects

Reported by 42 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Hungry

Gas Monkey strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression

Gas Monkey reviews

June 3, 2021
My buddy gave me a quarter of some gas monkey and man I have to say this is a great great smoke !! A very potent indica HEAVY strain with a relaxing head buzz at the same time as a very intense body high . 9/10 in my book !! If you come across a good looking batch of this TRY IT!!
10 people found this helpful
April 6, 2021
it us truly amazing and looks like i might the first reviewer for this strain. but me and my BFF she gets totaled on it and myself gets to going un-medicated to FULLY MEDICATED, BEST STRAIN OF FLOWER I'VE TRIED IN NORTH CAROLINA.
5 people found this helpful
May 5, 2021
Very unique high. Incredibly calming to the point where I couldn’t get off the couch.
3 people found this helpful
August 27, 2021
I don't usually write reviews but this is high quality. I bought it from Blaze and it's their brand and I usually check to see that the flowers look the same as online pics and it did. Blue lint like hairs..lots of trichomes and very ⛽ tasting.
1 person found this helpful
January 15, 2022
This strain is perfect for unwinding and relaxing. Melts all the stress and anxiety away. I’ll be looking out for this one at my local dispensary.
1 person found this helpful
June 5, 2021
The keif looks like diamonds when you flash a light on it tastes and feels exactly how the description says definitely try if you get the chance
1 person found this helpful
November 15, 2021
Local dispensary was having a 5/$35 deal on pre-rolls.. Coped a Gas Monkey solely for the name and I'm pleasantly surprised. Whole J straight to the dome (which I hardly ever do because most strains make me uncomfortably high off a couple hits) Gas monkey is wildly mellow compared to most but I'm kind of digging it?? Seems like the perfect strain to smoke before everyday tasks/if you need a bit of focus
1 person found this helpful
December 27, 2021
It can help calm you when your feeling》》 🧐😟😕🙁😡😤😠🤬👺 Now. I am >🙃🤪😜🤐😏🥴😳🥱😹🤡👌🧘‍♀️🧚‍♂️🐢🐌🍸⚓🛁🛏🔚📴
1 person found this helpful

