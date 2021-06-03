Gas Monkey reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gas Monkey.
Gas Monkey strain effects
Gas Monkey strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
Gas Monkey reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
c........h
June 3, 2021
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
My buddy gave me a quarter of some gas monkey and man I have to say this is a great great smoke !! A very potent indica HEAVY strain with a relaxing head buzz at the same time as a very intense body high . 9/10 in my book !! If you come across a good looking batch of this TRY IT!!
B........6
April 6, 2021
Happy
Hungry
it us truly amazing and looks like i might the first reviewer for this strain. but me and my BFF she gets totaled on it and myself gets to going un-medicated to FULLY MEDICATED, BEST STRAIN OF FLOWER I'VE TRIED IN NORTH CAROLINA.
a........e
May 5, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
Very unique high. Incredibly calming to the point where I couldn’t get off the couch.
c........R
August 27, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
I don't usually write reviews but this is high quality. I bought it from Blaze and it's their brand and I usually check to see that the flowers look the same as online pics and it did. Blue lint like hairs..lots of trichomes and very ⛽ tasting.
S........p
January 15, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain is perfect for unwinding and relaxing. Melts all the stress and anxiety away. I’ll be looking out for this one at my local dispensary.
l........b
June 5, 2021
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
The keif looks like diamonds when you flash a light on it tastes and feels exactly how the description says definitely try if you get the chance
b........s
November 15, 2021
Focused
Relaxed
Local dispensary was having a 5/$35 deal on pre-rolls.. Coped a Gas Monkey solely for the name and I'm pleasantly surprised. Whole J straight to the dome (which I hardly ever do because most strains make me uncomfortably high off a couple hits) Gas monkey is wildly mellow compared to most but I'm kind of digging it?? Seems like the perfect strain to smoke before everyday tasks/if you need a bit of focus
G........a
December 27, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
It can help calm you when your feeling》》 🧐😟😕🙁😡😤😠🤬👺 Now. I am >🙃🤪😜🤐😏🥴😳🥱😹🤡👌🧘♀️🧚♂️🐢🐌🍸⚓🛁🛏🔚📴