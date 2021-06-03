stock photo similar to Gas Monkey
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Gas Monkey

Gas Monkey is a rare indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Grease Monkey with Gas. This strain produces a buzzy head high that with continued use will leave you mentally relaxed and locked to the sofa. Gas Monkey features a fuel-forward flavor profile that is skunky with undertones of pine and lemon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and stress. Gas Monkey is difficult to find, so if you have an opportunity to try this strain, make sure to take advantage of it. This original breeder of Gas Monkey is unknown. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Gas Monkey strain effects

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Hungry

Gas Monkey strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression
Gas Monkey strain reviews42

June 3, 2021
My buddy gave me a quarter of some gas monkey and man I have to say this is a great great smoke !! A very potent indica HEAVY strain with a relaxing head buzz at the same time as a very intense body high . 9/10 in my book !! If you come across a good looking batch of this TRY IT!!
10 people found this helpful
April 6, 2021
5 people found this helpful
May 5, 2021
Very unique high. Incredibly calming to the point where I couldn’t get off the couch.
3 people found this helpful
