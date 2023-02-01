Gas Powered Cake reviews
Gas Powered Cake strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Negative Effects
Gas Powered Cake strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
B........Y
February 1, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
was okay not a 10/10 bag Appeal but looks & smells pretty good , the high is great
r........t
October 4, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Dry mouth
It's decent. Hits harshly, it lifts your mood. I think most strains do that. So it's decent.
k........7
October 30, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
Breaks up really fine, almost powdery. All over really good strain, it only took a small amount to ease my symptoms! Eased my upset stomach this morning almost instantly.
j........e
December 26, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Love this strain. Very nice body high with just the right amount of cerebral activation! Very strong.