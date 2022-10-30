Gas Powered Cake
GPC
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Euphoric
Diesel
Grape
Plum
Gas Powered Cake effects are mostly energizing.
Gas Powered Cake strain effects
Gas Powered Cake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Gas Powered Cake strain reviews(4)
k........7
October 30, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
B........Y
February 1, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
j........e
December 26, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy