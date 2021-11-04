stock photo similar to Truffle
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%
Truffle
aka Truffles, Trufflez, Purple Truffle, Purple Truffles
Truffle, also called Trufflez or Truffles, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Zkittlez x Cherry Noir. The effects of Truffle are believed to be relaxing. Reviewers on Leafly say this weed strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and happy. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, and Truffle has a tangy, coffee nose with sugary and ammonia notes. Truffle has 23% THC. Medical marijuana patients say Truffle helps with stress, hypertension, and depression. The original breeder of Truffle is Aficionado.
Truffle strain effects
Truffle strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
Truffle strain reviews63
n........s
November 4, 2021
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
g........1
January 24, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
T........e
September 8, 2021
Euphoric
Happy