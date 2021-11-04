stock photo similar to Truffle
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Truffle

aka Truffles, Trufflez, Purple Truffle, Purple Truffles

Truffle, also called Trufflez or Truffles, is an indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Zkittlez x Cherry Noir. The effects of Truffle are believed to be relaxing. Reviewers on Leafly say this weed strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and happy. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, and Truffle has a tangy, coffee nose with sugary and ammonia notes. Truffle has 23% THC. Medical marijuana patients say Truffle helps with stress, hypertension, and depression. The original breeder of Truffle is Aficionado.

Truffle strain effects

Feelings

Sleepy

Tingly

Relaxed

Truffle strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
Truffle strain reviews63

November 4, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Smells of caramel fruit and flowers. Will give the most seasoned smoker the best couch potato vibe
20 people found this helpful
January 24, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Very fun and Sweet tasting buds. Very sticky and burns slow and well. Make sure you store these buds in a container, they dry faster than most.
19 people found this helpful
September 8, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Dabbing it. Theres a bit of an initial pick up but it feels like its hitting that 60/40 indica/sativa hybrid (or real close). Nice
15 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight