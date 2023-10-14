While usually an indica person , this 60/40 sativa dominant strain leaves you feeling completely relaxed and comfortable. No anxiety. The only sativa effects to me were being giggly and you can get out and function if so desired. It will lay you back at bedtime if you choose to use it in that manner. Great for inflammation pain. I’d have to say the it’s one of the best tasting strains I’ve tried . Definitely a spicy blueberry flavor upfront it make no mistake this one has the gas !! Sour diesel on the backend and aroma are strong . Personally I love that taste. As far as hybrid goes( so many ) but I’d put it at the top with GG#4 . Definitely a must try if you are lucky enough to find this somewhat rare strain . Flavor is good in Whole Melts vapes out of LA as well.