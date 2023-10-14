Gassy Taffy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gassy Taffy.
Gassy Taffy strain effects
Gassy Taffy strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Headaches
Gassy Taffy reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........4
October 14, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Very smooth bud has a sweet back end and allows you to enjoy a movie without falling asleep and my foot pain is gone!
j........3
June 26, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
While usually an indica person , this 60/40 sativa dominant strain leaves you feeling completely relaxed and comfortable. No anxiety. The only sativa effects to me were being giggly and you can get out and function if so desired. It will lay you back at bedtime if you choose to use it in that manner. Great for inflammation pain. I’d have to say the it’s one of the best tasting strains I’ve tried . Definitely a spicy blueberry flavor upfront it make no mistake this one has the gas !! Sour diesel on the backend and aroma are strong . Personally I love that taste. As far as hybrid goes( so many ) but I’d put it at the top with GG#4 . Definitely a must try if you are lucky enough to find this somewhat rare strain . Flavor is good in Whole Melts vapes out of LA as well.
a........6
September 3, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Super uplifting, make you feel super light and euphoric.
b........1
June 22, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Smooth hitting, makes me and my husband laugh and talk. Good for a morning time buzz
z........0
May 21, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
Good daytime high a little strong for morning. I expected a little more energy. But good high