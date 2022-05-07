Gator Breath reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gator Breath.
Gator Breath strain effects
Gator Breath strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
h........n
May 7, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Haha holy sh*t, I guess nobody has reviewed this strain yet. I'll consider myself making history by smoking this particular strain of pot! I grabbed a preroll of this from the Gold Leaf in Annapolis, MD while on sale. Clocking in well on the THC and limonene front, 29.81% and 0.55% respectfully. I shredded up the preroll and put it in a bong, because I could pack a better roll in my sleep, if I'm being honest, LOL. Upon inhalation, I can taste the berry, piney, citrusy hints that would hint at limonene. I would go out on a limb and say that it has hints of Gator(ade), like if the word 'Gatorade' was being shouted in the room next to yours. But, I do notice the general silliness and stress relief that I was hoping for. Anxiety at a more manageable level. Writing or drawing on this strain makes you a powerhouse of ideas. I also like to play with my cat on this strain, and think about the utter absurdity of having a randomly selected beast living in my house just for the lulz. All in all, quality strain. 5/5 would ponder the normalization of household pets again.
k........2
November 21, 2022
Hungry
I thought the cops came too my house but i forgot I ordered pizza
p........r
November 26, 2022
Aroused
OMG!!! Eleven times!!!
S........e
June 6, 2022
I have chronic pain from a catastrophic spinal snafu...this strain says hold my____! A fam member came to visit from one of those places that aren't the buckle of the bible belt... she said close your eyes and hold out your hand... she placed a puck in my hand... I was intrigued... she said open it and when I did? Sheeeit, my whole bedroom smelled like a grow spot! Two hits and you're off to races...it does such a good job on my pain that I f'd up and did to much moving...a definite top shelf smoke...now I have to find a way to get it for myself...the people who are fortunate to live in a free state should count their lucky stars... peace when you can find it, prepared when you can't...
J........0
July 23, 2022
Happy
Talkative
Mine said it was indica with 22% thc. But I agree with the affects mentioned. I felt really happy and I was very talkative but I kept losing my stories cause I was pretty high. One annoying thing is the buds were super fluffy. Half ounce in a bag looked like a normal ounce of more dense buds. It's just annoying cause you have to smoke like 3 bowls cause it's so fluffy you only get like 4 hits in a bowl.
b........8
April 23, 2022
Pungent taste blast right off the gate. The flavor definitely bites a little (like a gator) but smoothes out for a good clean buzz tilting more towards uplifting rather the couch locked. Great daytime smoke!
o........h
December 12, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
This strain hits you immediately in the brain and then slowly takes your body pain away! It’s one of the only strains that has helped my spouse with their MS — tingly and bubbly head feelings and aches fade.
V........n
June 10, 2022
strong and very relaxing. helps with my mood swings.