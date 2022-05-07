Haha holy sh*t, I guess nobody has reviewed this strain yet. I'll consider myself making history by smoking this particular strain of pot! I grabbed a preroll of this from the Gold Leaf in Annapolis, MD while on sale. Clocking in well on the THC and limonene front, 29.81% and 0.55% respectfully. I shredded up the preroll and put it in a bong, because I could pack a better roll in my sleep, if I'm being honest, LOL. Upon inhalation, I can taste the berry, piney, citrusy hints that would hint at limonene. I would go out on a limb and say that it has hints of Gator(ade), like if the word 'Gatorade' was being shouted in the room next to yours. But, I do notice the general silliness and stress relief that I was hoping for. Anxiety at a more manageable level. Writing or drawing on this strain makes you a powerhouse of ideas. I also like to play with my cat on this strain, and think about the utter absurdity of having a randomly selected beast living in my house just for the lulz. All in all, quality strain. 5/5 would ponder the normalization of household pets again.