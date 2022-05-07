stock photo similar to Gator Breath
Gator Breath is a heady hybrid weed strain made by crossing Motorbreath with a special phenotype of Triangle Kush. Dark, verdant buds are chunky and sticky with trichomes. Gator Breath has 26% THC and 1% CBG. Leafly customers tell us the effects of Gator Breath make them feel aroused, tingly, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients say this strain helps with insomnia, MS, and eye pressure. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, with pungent buttery, gassy notes. The original breeder of Gator breath is Jungle Boys.
Gator Breath strain effects
Gator Breath strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
Gator Breath strain reviews57
h........n
May 7, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
k........2
November 21, 2022
Hungry
p........r
November 26, 2022
Aroused