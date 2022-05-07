stock photo similar to Gator Breath
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%

Gator Breath

Gator Breath is a heady hybrid weed strain made by crossing Motorbreath with a special phenotype of Triangle Kush. Dark, verdant buds are chunky and sticky with trichomes. Gator Breath has 26% THC and 1% CBG. Leafly customers tell us the effects of Gator Breath make them feel aroused, tingly, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients say this strain helps with insomnia, MS, and eye pressure. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, with pungent buttery, gassy notes. The original breeder of Gator breath is Jungle Boys.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Gator Breath

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Gator Breath strain effects

Reported by 57 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Relaxed

Gator Breath strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    17% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Gator Breath products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Gator Breath near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Gator Breath strain reviews57

May 7, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Haha holy sh*t, I guess nobody has reviewed this strain yet. I'll consider myself making history by smoking this particular strain of pot! I grabbed a preroll of this from the Gold Leaf in Annapolis, MD while on sale. Clocking in well on the THC and limonene front, 29.81% and 0.55% respectfully. I shredded up the preroll and put it in a bong, because I could pack a better roll in my sleep, if I'm being honest, LOL. Upon inhalation, I can taste the berry, piney, citrusy hints that would hint at limonene. I would go out on a limb and say that it has hints of Gator(ade), like if the word 'Gatorade' was being shouted in the room next to yours. But, I do notice the general silliness and stress relief that I was hoping for. Anxiety at a more manageable level. Writing or drawing on this strain makes you a powerhouse of ideas. I also like to play with my cat on this strain, and think about the utter absurdity of having a randomly selected beast living in my house just for the lulz. All in all, quality strain. 5/5 would ponder the normalization of household pets again.
77 people found this helpful
November 21, 2022
Loading...Hungry
I thought the cops came too my house but i forgot I ordered pizza
63 people found this helpful
November 26, 2022
Loading...Aroused
OMG!!! Eleven times!!!
17 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Gator Breath strain genetics