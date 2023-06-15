Poddy Mouth
Poddy Mouth is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Humboldt Pound Cake and Mtn Top Mint. This strain is named after its dazzling trichome covered bracts, aka pods, that resemble candy. Poddy Mouth is 24-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Poddy Mouth effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Poddy Mouth when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Poddy Mouth features flavors like earthy, sweet, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Poddy Mouth typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a potent and balanced treat that can help them feel happy and calm. Poddy Mouth is also known for its frosty buds that are caked in trichomes and sprinkled with unique terpenes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Poddy Mouth, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Poddy MouthOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Poddy Mouth strain effects
Poddy Mouth strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Pain
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Poddy Mouth products near you
Similar to Poddy Mouth near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—