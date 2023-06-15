stock photo similar to Poddy Mouth
Hybrid

Poddy Mouth

Poddy Mouth is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Humboldt Pound Cake and Mtn Top Mint. This strain is named after its dazzling trichome covered bracts, aka pods, that resemble candy. Poddy Mouth is 24-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Poddy Mouth effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Poddy Mouth when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Poddy Mouth features flavors like earthy, sweet, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Poddy Mouth typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a potent and balanced treat that can help them feel happy and calm. Poddy Mouth is also known for its frosty buds that are caked in trichomes and sprinkled with unique terpenes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Poddy Mouth, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Poddy Mouth strain effects

Reported by 20 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Aroused

Euphoric

Poddy Mouth strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    26% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression
Poddy Mouth strain reviews20

June 15, 2023
This shit gave me an awakening. Shout out to mfny. Peace to earth. Out.
13 people found this helpful
August 26, 2023
Onset melted the pain right out of my body and took my head completely offline. I felt tingly and got those deep chills in my core that I have not felt in twenty years. Deeply relaxing with heavy eyelids. Your mind will not stay focused so just go with it. It is not heady in the anxious/paranoid way but in the introspective deeply relaxing journey way. Very powerful in edible form and can make you unsteady on your feet. Stay put and enjoy! (MFNY Cherry Mouth Live Rosin Edible)
12 people found this helpful
October 11, 2023
Helped quite a bit with my period cramps Made me super giggly and energetic (cooked and then cleaned my kitchen and bathroom after) Didn’t really get the munchies as much I normally do
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight