Gelato 44 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato 44.
Gelato 44 strain effects
Gelato 44 strain helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Insomnia
b........e
June 13, 2023
Creative
Happy
After a day of getting things done on a sativa, I switch to Gelato 44 in the evening to relax and wind down. Good for sitting on the couch and reflecting on the accomplishments of your day, planning your adventures for tomorrow and drifting.
R........8
July 2, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Great strain for relaxation of body and mind
k........s
October 12, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Wonderful
n........2
January 21, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Best for a relaxing night in! As a person who suffers from ADHD it works wonders to calm my racing thoughts!😌
J........i
November 17, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
A great predecessor to Gelato #33, Gelato 44 is a nice indica-dominant with beautiful trichromes and nugs filled with THC. At a very high 30%+ thc, Gelato 44 is a great couchlock strain and a good strain to just chill after a long day with.
j........0
February 18, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This strain offers a pleasing earthy essence with subtle skunky undertones, complemented by a sweet orange and blueberry aroma, creating a well-balanced and flavorful experience.
N........2
August 18, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Smells and smokes like a champ - in my top 5 strains of all time.
F........8
Today
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Like a Rhino tranquilizer. This Bad Boy sent me straight to bed.