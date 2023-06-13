Gelato 44 reviews

Gelato 44 strain effects

Feelings

Relaxed

Happy

Energetic

Gelato 44 strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    18% of people say it helps with Insomnia

Gelato 44 reviews

June 13, 2023
After a day of getting things done on a sativa, I switch to Gelato 44 in the evening to relax and wind down. Good for sitting on the couch and reflecting on the accomplishments of your day, planning your adventures for tomorrow and drifting.
6 people found this helpful
July 2, 2023
Great strain for relaxation of body and mind
4 people found this helpful
October 12, 2023
Wonderful
2 people found this helpful
January 21, 2024
Best for a relaxing night in! As a person who suffers from ADHD it works wonders to calm my racing thoughts!😌
1 person found this helpful
November 17, 2023
A great predecessor to Gelato #33, Gelato 44 is a nice indica-dominant with beautiful trichromes and nugs filled with THC. At a very high 30%+ thc, Gelato 44 is a great couchlock strain and a good strain to just chill after a long day with.
1 person found this helpful
February 18, 2024
This strain offers a pleasing earthy essence with subtle skunky undertones, complemented by a sweet orange and blueberry aroma, creating a well-balanced and flavorful experience.
1 person found this helpful
August 18, 2024
Smells and smokes like a champ - in my top 5 strains of all time.
Today
Like a Rhino tranquilizer. This Bad Boy sent me straight to bed.

