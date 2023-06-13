stock photo similar to Gelato 44
Hybrid

Gelato 44

Gelato 44 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and an unknown strain. This strain is a flower product from My Weed Group, a brand that offers premium cannabis strains with high THC levels and exotic flavors. Gelato 44 is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gelato 44 effects include euphoric, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gelato 44 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by My Weed Group, Gelato 44 features flavors like gas, sweet, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Gelato 44 typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gelato 44 is a potent and delicious hybrid that combines the creamy and fruity aromas of its parent strain. It has a gassy and sweet smell that will make you feel like you’re at an ice cream parlor. It produces a balanced and blissful high that will relax your body and uplift your mood. Gelato 44 is a great strain for enjoying a smooth and tasty time or easing your stress and pain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato 44, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Gelato 44 strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Energetic

Gelato 44 strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    18% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Gelato 44 strain reviews11

June 13, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
After a day of getting things done on a sativa, I switch to Gelato 44 in the evening to relax and wind down. Good for sitting on the couch and reflecting on the accomplishments of your day, planning your adventures for tomorrow and drifting.
6 people found this helpful
July 2, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Great strain for relaxation of body and mind
4 people found this helpful
October 12, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
Wonderful
2 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Gelato 44 strain genetics

Strain parent
Gel
Gelato
parent
Gelato 44
Glto44
Gelato 44