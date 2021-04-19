Gelato 45 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato 45.
Gelato 45 strain effects
Gelato 45 strain helps with
- 24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 13% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Pain
Gelato 45 reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
h........1
April 19, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
I have Anxiety and depression. I tend to favor the Indica side WAY more than Sativa's. This strain is the right amount of both but don't smoke too much or I could see it turning into a panic attack situation from the Sativa traits.
b........8
October 13, 2020
Relaxed
A suttle hybrid, I smoke all the time and I found this strain to be a pretty balanced hybrid. I felt mildly mentally relaxed and my body feel a little loose too. It felt like a solid 50/50 hybrid. Overall it was too mild for me and I probably wouldn’t purchase this one again. I like strains that are more potent, this was ok but nothing special or memorable. This strain would probably be great for novice smokers.
S........t
November 10, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
I love this strain. I have a v high tolerance (I’m really bad at t-breaks), and most stuff doesn’t have much effect anymore. I’ve started growing my own so I can get the right terp profile for me. Anyway, two bong hits of this stuff, and I was feeling it. Really spacey and relaxed, a nice head and body combo. I came here to check the terps, and what a shocker (/s), the main terp is caryophyllene. My favorite!
F........3
September 30, 2022
Happy
Uplifted
We are med cards. My husband has had a med card for 3 years and this is the most uplifting strain. It also helps his fibromyalgia and violent spasms and pain. This is now a must have.
f........n
August 18, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
This strain will get you B-B- BILLY BLASTED! Seriously, take it from me. Billy B. I smoked some from a bong a moment ago. Stuff was smooth was a peppery hit. Straight flower, and it was dense. Great experience, this is my first review on Leafly!™ because I thought to myself “It’s just as well I write a review on this stuff”!
T........y
March 11, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I love the strain gelato in general, so I knew this would be a satisfying experience. The buds are dark green with orange hairs all over purple hues, making this a beautiful bud. Smoking G 45 is smooth and taste amazing. The diesel mix with floral is a perfect combo. G 45 left me feeling good, a nice even mind and body relaxation but uplifting and still focused on work. G 45 is excellent for pain. It can be smoked day or night. Perfect for a solo or group sessions
I........g
December 19, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Definitely has a sweet taste to it, mainly a body high, pretty fire
Z........z
December 8, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Pot head, weed enthusiast.. call me what you will… love my indicas but this hybrid doesn’t hit far from home. Expect a great earthy taste and smooth hit. Give her 20-40 min, after that either be doing something or you’ll be chilling for a bit. Highly recommend for a chill day of errands or a festive gathering :)