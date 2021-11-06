Gelato Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato Cookies.

Gelato Cookies strain effects

Reported by 25 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Focused

Euphoric

Gelato Cookies strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    22% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Insomnia
    18% of people say it helps with Insomnia

Gelato Cookies reviews

November 6, 2021
This is my magic pill for sleeping. I'm out within 15 minutes after a bowl and this strain has cured 20+ years of insomnia for me.
13 people found this helpful
May 10, 2022
Tangy, citrus taste with the the taste of nutty cookies and sweet vanilla, with a strong body high and head buzz.
8 people found this helpful
March 20, 2022
This strain was so exotic the nugs had a great look appeal and taste was so smooth. Treat yourself with this strain after a dinner , vacation , movies
8 people found this helpful
December 23, 2021
Loved it as a crumble! It almost instantly dulled my joint pain from my DDD and my anxiety induced rage after a Christmas shopping trip. Energizing and relaxing all at once it’s really a one size fits all strain
4 people found this helpful
September 2, 2021
It’s pretty calming and relaxing. Not overthinking mentally. Actually mind seems a little clearer. Pretty relaxing. Take your time with it you’ll feel happy in the inside. Gave it a 4 because although i don’t feel sleepy but also don’t feel like really do what i have to do right now, but it feels like that feeling is not gonna last long so that’s good.
3 people found this helpful
September 26, 2022
This is an evening strain for me. Dishes are put away and there no more chores for the day just a couple hours to enjoy some episodes of over the top high-fantasy streaming content. It’s heady AF. Body relaxing, and euphoric with just a touch of couch lock. I can still get up for hydration or munchies. This strain eases my musculoskeletal aches and pains that set in at the end of the day. My local grower yielded 24.4% on his lab test. It is sticky with dense trichomes. Breaking it up with fingers yields nice tiny nugs for rigs and pipes. This needs a quality grinder. I used a mason jar grinder and it gummed it up. Got my expensive one out and it crumbled perfectly for dry herb vaporizing in a silver surfer V. Not too top top shelf. But a solid night nurse if the price is right.
3 people found this helpful
April 7, 2024
Im a medical user. This strain is amazing! It's perfect for PMS and nausea! I deal with chronic illness and major depressive disorder and PTSD and this strain has helped with all of the symptoms associated with said conditions.
3 people found this helpful
July 11, 2022
Peace love and happiness.
2 people found this helpful

