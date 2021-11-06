This is an evening strain for me. Dishes are put away and there no more chores for the day just a couple hours to enjoy some episodes of over the top high-fantasy streaming content. It’s heady AF. Body relaxing, and euphoric with just a touch of couch lock. I can still get up for hydration or munchies. This strain eases my musculoskeletal aches and pains that set in at the end of the day. My local grower yielded 24.4% on his lab test. It is sticky with dense trichomes. Breaking it up with fingers yields nice tiny nugs for rigs and pipes. This needs a quality grinder. I used a mason jar grinder and it gummed it up. Got my expensive one out and it crumbled perfectly for dry herb vaporizing in a silver surfer V. Not too top top shelf. But a solid night nurse if the price is right.