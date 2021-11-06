Gelato Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato Cookies.
Gelato Cookies strain effects
Gelato Cookies reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........h
November 6, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is my magic pill for sleeping. I'm out within 15 minutes after a bowl and this strain has cured 20+ years of insomnia for me.
f........8
May 10, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Tangy, citrus taste with the the taste of nutty cookies and sweet vanilla, with a strong body high and head buzz.
N........1
March 20, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
This strain was so exotic the nugs had a great look appeal and taste was so smooth. Treat yourself with this strain after a dinner , vacation , movies
B........2
December 23, 2021
Loved it as a crumble! It almost instantly dulled my joint pain from my DDD and my anxiety induced rage after a Christmas shopping trip. Energizing and relaxing all at once it’s really a one size fits all strain
b........m
September 2, 2021
It’s pretty calming and relaxing. Not overthinking mentally. Actually mind seems a little clearer. Pretty relaxing. Take your time with it you’ll feel happy in the inside. Gave it a 4 because although i don’t feel sleepy but also don’t feel like really do what i have to do right now, but it feels like that feeling is not gonna last long so that’s good.
c........d
September 26, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is an evening strain for me. Dishes are put away and there no more chores for the day just a couple hours to enjoy some episodes of over the top high-fantasy streaming content. It’s heady AF. Body relaxing, and euphoric with just a touch of couch lock. I can still get up for hydration or munchies. This strain eases my musculoskeletal aches and pains that set in at the end of the day. My local grower yielded 24.4% on his lab test. It is sticky with dense trichomes. Breaking it up with fingers yields nice tiny nugs for rigs and pipes. This needs a quality grinder. I used a mason jar grinder and it gummed it up. Got my expensive one out and it crumbled perfectly for dry herb vaporizing in a silver surfer V. Not too top top shelf. But a solid night nurse if the price is right.
j........4
April 7, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Im a medical user. This strain is amazing! It's perfect for PMS and nausea! I deal with chronic illness and major depressive disorder and PTSD and this strain has helped with all of the symptoms associated with said conditions.
m........t
July 11, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Peace love and happiness.