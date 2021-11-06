stock photo similar to Gelato Cookies
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%

Gelato Cookies

Gelato Cookies is a different name for the classic Gelato strain. Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 17% with 1% CBG, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a legendary status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Gelato Cookies

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Gelato Cookies strain effects

Reported by 25 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Euphoric

Gelato Cookies strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    22% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Insomnia
    18% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Gelato Cookies products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Gelato Cookies near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Gelato Cookies strain reviews25

November 6, 2021
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
This is my magic pill for sleeping. I'm out within 15 minutes after a bowl and this strain has cured 20+ years of insomnia for me.
13 people found this helpful
March 20, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This strain was so exotic the nugs had a great look appeal and taste was so smooth. Treat yourself with this strain after a dinner , vacation , movies
8 people found this helpful
May 10, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Tangy, citrus taste with the the taste of nutty cookies and sweet vanilla, with a strong body high and head buzz.
8 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Gelato Cookies strain genetics

Gelato Cookies grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin.