Gelato Cream reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato Cream.
Gelato Cream strain effects
Gelato Cream strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
k........6
March 6, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
WHAT A WONDERFUL AMAZING EXPERIENCE..SO FUCKIN GOOD I HAD TO CREATE AN ACCOUNT TO WRITE MY FIRST EVER REVIEW ON HERE Very great strain...now one of my new top favorites..So sweet and creamy on the tongue..A delight just from inhaling it..AND DA HIGH..AMAZING LAID BACK DREAMY STAT BUT STILL VERY AWARE..all anxiety and stress melts away..positive vibes surging through da body!! STRONGLY RECOMMEND
k........9
June 25, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Happy
I love it. smells and smokes delicious. keeps you in a good place all day.. Enjoy
E........1
July 6, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Very sweet creamy flavor, smooth and very good for a relaxing night it leans more toward indica for me Ima daily smoker and it’s hard for me to get there this one got me highly recommend 👽
x........6
July 28, 2023
10/10 Immediate high off first inhale, real smooth