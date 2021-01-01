Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Gelato Mints
  5. Gelato Mints Reviews

Gelato Mints reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato Mints.

Gelato Mints effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

4 people reported 6 effects
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
25% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Gelato Mints near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...