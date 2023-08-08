Gelato Sundae reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato Sundae.
Gelato Sundae strain effects
Gelato Sundae strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
n........e
August 8, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
**I have an extremely high tolerance** Got this in flower from Trulieve for $12 not expecting much but I really like. It feels very much like a well balanced, 50/50 high. Calmed my anxiety without killing my productivity, maybe even a slight boost. My buddy got up and cleaned half his house - so I give this one 5 stars, especially for the price!
G........7
June 18, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
A+ this is a great all day strain.
b........z
September 12, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I was looking for a new hybrid to try & I am always open to suggestions. So the woman that helped me, she suggested this one & I’m super happy with it! I used to only smoke Indica, but now I can hardly smoke it. It makes me fall asleep everywhere lol. So I stay with hybrids & let me tell you. Gelato Sundae is a perfect strain if you want that 50/50 feel. I feel relaxed, but not like I’m going to pass out, & energized still that I could clean or go on a walk or be productive. I’d suggest it if you like mellow silly goofy highs like me & aren’t falling asleep everywhere.
n........g
August 20, 2023
Aroused
Hungry
One of the best strains I’ve had in a while. Smells very fruity, taste very fruity with a nice relaxing effects. Not a total couch lock effect but enough to relax your muscles from a long day of work.
p........3
August 30, 2023
Euphoric
Tingly
Anxious
Caffeine and this strain don’t mix well! Caused me to have paranoia and super high anxiety…just a bad trip. Definitely a head and body high. Felt like I was floating out of my body lol. Might try again with no caffeine next time.
h........9
September 23, 2023
Probably one of my favorite strains very relaxing and chill nothing too in your face. it's great for watching a movie, playing a video game. A great couch lock indica feeling kinda strain yet not making you outright asleep like a straight indica
a........o
August 19, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I'm going to say I totally recommend this train people with all kinds of pain all kinds of problems depression all kinds of back pain neck pain and it goes good in the bubbler and smokes good to me it's an Indica which I like they go ahead and call it Ivory if they want but if I felt any sativa I would tell you and I would let you know I would not be happy I would be upset but they told me it wouldn't be it was a great deal so I was very happy to get it I thank the people that you leave for keeping it real very very good bud I highly recommend anybody buying it it's great for everything secure all go for it
c........a
November 29, 2023
Energetic
Focused
I would buy again