I was looking for a new hybrid to try & I am always open to suggestions. So the woman that helped me, she suggested this one & I’m super happy with it! I used to only smoke Indica, but now I can hardly smoke it. It makes me fall asleep everywhere lol. So I stay with hybrids & let me tell you. Gelato Sundae is a perfect strain if you want that 50/50 feel. I feel relaxed, but not like I’m going to pass out, & energized still that I could clean or go on a walk or be productive. I’d suggest it if you like mellow silly goofy highs like me & aren’t falling asleep everywhere.