ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gelatti
  4. Reviews

Gelatti reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelatti.

Reviews

3

Avatar for dopemama
Member since 2019
Partaking in this beauty was delightful! Colorful purple and green nugs with a nice smooth yet sweet aftertaste. The smell is not too loud either. This hybrid does not disappoint! Shared a blunt amongst friends. Euphoric, relaxed and an awesome pain reliever!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BigPuff2019
Member since 2019
Very euphoric! Nugs were big and very green with a bit of purple! Easily one of my top favorites!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Kameron5239
Member since 2019
Impressive! Beautiful light purple and green nugs. I usually smoke a bowl to taste the flower then roll a blunt to feel the effects, however two solid bongs hits and im feelin GOOD! Refreshing. Very uplifting and energetic high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
write a review