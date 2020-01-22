We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelatti.
Reviews
3
dopemama
Member since 2019
Partaking in this beauty was delightful! Colorful purple and green nugs with a nice smooth yet sweet aftertaste. The smell is not too loud either. This hybrid does not disappoint! Shared a blunt amongst friends. Euphoric, relaxed and an awesome pain reliever!
Impressive! Beautiful light purple and green nugs. I usually smoke a bowl to taste the flower then roll a blunt to feel the effects, however two solid bongs hits and im feelin GOOD! Refreshing. Very uplifting and energetic high.