Avatar for jt97
Member since 2018
Bought this legally in Calgary, Canada so it was actually the Gemstone strain and hands down I can say this is one of the best strains I've every smoked. Able to do daily tasks while being calm and very euphoric while eliminating any negativity from your mind. I would recommend to anybody it truly i...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for CarelessNoot
Member since 2018
My new favorite. Whenever I use it, I know I'm gonna have a good time. Not good for when you need to be extremely concentrated, but extremely good for that goofy mid-day kick
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for melody120
Member since 2015
So great for anxiety and depression, yet still functioning normally. No fatigue and zero paranoia. Excellent for hanging home or going to a concert. Very versatile. My favorite strain to date. I’m 34. 💨💨💨
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for kodiak415
Member since 2017
Gemstone is what I would describe as my ailment strain. It provides me all the effects I would need to help reduce bodily ailments such as sour stomach, headache, or other strong ailments. All in all this is the most functional strain out there that delivers in pain relief, functionality and a full...
Avatar for errzy
Member since 2015
My first dab! And this was a good strain to stay with. It seemed to be a sativa dominant mix, but not too racy.
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for TheChevShow
Member since 2016
Gemstone is hands down one of the best strains I have ever smoked. It has a strong body and head high that is mixed with uplifting, happy, and euphoric feelings. I find that this strain is great for daytime smoking, even more so in the warm weather. Best I have ever smoked.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for weedgirlscout
Member since 2016
good in small quantities, Most helpful for my anxiety and it helps with my back and stimulates my appetite. I know exactly what it'll help me with. tastes smooth and reliable
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxed