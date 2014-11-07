We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gemstone.
Reviews
jt97
Member since 2018
Bought this legally in Calgary, Canada so it was actually the Gemstone strain and hands down I can say this is one of the best strains I've every smoked. Able to do daily tasks while being calm and very euphoric while eliminating any negativity from your mind. I would recommend to anybody it truly i...
So great for anxiety and depression, yet still functioning normally. No fatigue and zero paranoia. Excellent for hanging home or going to a concert. Very versatile. My favorite strain to date. I’m 34. 💨💨💨
Gemstone is what I would describe as my ailment strain. It provides me all the effects I would need to help reduce bodily ailments such as sour stomach, headache, or other strong ailments. All in all this is the most functional strain out there that delivers in pain relief, functionality and a full...
Gemstone is hands down one of the best strains I have ever smoked. It has a strong body and head high that is mixed with uplifting, happy, and euphoric feelings. I find that this strain is great for daytime smoking, even more so in the warm weather. Best I have ever smoked.