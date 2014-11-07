Gemstone is a coveted hybrid strain with a complex genetic background that combines Skunk #1, Northern Lights, Lavender, and Sour Diesel. Emerald green hues intermix with amethyst purples underneath a shimmering coat of crystal trichomes. As enticing as its exterior is Gemstone's aroma: a fragrant blend of flowery sweetness. With relaxing effects that begin in the body, Gemstone works its way up over time to a euphoric, energetic peak. Patients treating anxiety and pain often choose this hybrid as their go-to daytime medication, as it allows a good degree of functionality alongside potent relief.