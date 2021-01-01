Georgia Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Georgia Pie.
Georgia Pie effects
23 people reported 115 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Creative
43% of people report feeling creative
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry mouth
4% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Headaches
8% of people say it helps with headaches
