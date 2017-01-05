Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Georgia Pine.
Reviews
9
Bcsmi321
Member since 2019
smoked this strain last night at a party, we were jamming PS4 VR and holy shit what a ride, she is piney on the draw and has that sweet tar aroma, what a nice sativa high with a Indica mellow at the end, would definitely buy this again
it was a pretty good strain i didn't get a absolute fire batch i had I b grade batch and it had some pretty nice effects I would I ha to say smells like a pine forest with some flower and after you grind it up it really pungent smoked it through a beaker bong and it tasted really pungent like a skun...
Mmmm, this tastes so good. I used Juicy J's Watermelon papers and it's just such a nice smoothe smoke and high.
I picked up a gram and I wish I would have gotten more. it's beautiful. nice frosty green buds with orange/amber hairs. The first scent is a pine type smell but there is also a watermelo...
Dispensary: Desert Rose
This strain definitely has a pine-tastic aroma, accompanied by fairly fast acting heady effects along with a nice relaxing body high to ease away pain.
In my opinion it smokes like a Blue Dream variant and should become a fairly popular strain for individuals wanting relie...
GP provided an incredible flavor profile. Was very sativa dominant during the first hour and settle in to a nice indica body fade. Great for social events or chillin with friends. Novices be weary, quick and heavy head trip. Not for the newb.