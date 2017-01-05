ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Georgia Pine reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Georgia Pine.

Avatar for Bcsmi321
Member since 2019
smoked this strain last night at a party, we were jamming PS4 VR and holy shit what a ride, she is piney on the draw and has that sweet tar aroma, what a nice sativa high with a Indica mellow at the end, would definitely buy this again
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for HerbRespecter420
Member since 2018
Very nice to get once in awhile, strong pine like citrus scent, smokes clean with good effects, highly recommend!
Avatar for KarmaticKush32
Member since 2018
Overall a nice smoke, relaxing but nice for after work when there's some free time left in the day if you want to get things done
CreativeGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for wiscobud1
Member since 2018
it was a pretty good strain i didn't get a absolute fire batch i had I b grade batch and it had some pretty nice effects I would I ha to say smells like a pine forest with some flower and after you grind it up it really pungent smoked it through a beaker bong and it tasted really pungent like a skun...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LAZYFUGITIVE
Member since 2016
Phoenix Arizona 9:40am good strain mellow high good body high slight head high try this strain if u can 🔝🔥🌲💯✌
Avatar for purplepalmtrees10
Member since 2015
Mmmm, this tastes so good. I used Juicy J's Watermelon papers and it's just such a nice smoothe smoke and high. I picked up a gram and I wish I would have gotten more. it's beautiful. nice frosty green buds with orange/amber hairs. The first scent is a pine type smell but there is also a watermelo...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Scribzilla
Member since 2016
Dispensary: Desert Rose This strain definitely has a pine-tastic aroma, accompanied by fairly fast acting heady effects along with a nice relaxing body high to ease away pain. In my opinion it smokes like a Blue Dream variant and should become a fairly popular strain for individuals wanting relie...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for garzad
Member since 2014
GP provided an incredible flavor profile. Was very sativa dominant during the first hour and settle in to a nice indica body fade. Great for social events or chillin with friends. Novices be weary, quick and heavy head trip. Not for the newb.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed