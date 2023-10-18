Get Sh*t Done reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Get Sh*t Done.
Get Sh*t Done strain effects
Get Sh*t Done strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Get Sh*t Done reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
c........3
October 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Flower was purple, and the buds were LARGE. The aroma is unique and not sweet or gassy at all. It's more spicy and peppery but not vegetable smelling or carroty like a lot of Sativas. Having said that, the effects were a very pleasant uplifting, focused high which didn't become paranoid or racy. After a long day at work this hits the spot if I have a ton of chores to do around the house. Makes time go by in a flash and I didn't get the munchies like some strains. Could have been placebo, but so far every time I've vaped this, I am surprised by the effects.
l........i
October 10, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
When I think of "sativa" this is it, the experience you are searching for: energizing, euphoric, focused, elevated.
n........i
October 9, 2023
Focused
Happy
Talkative
Get Shit Done THCV is a gamer changer for enjoyment WITH mental clarity, focus and motivation.
A........e
October 18, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I use a vaporizer for flower and the more I smoke this the more distinct the THCV becomes. The first time is definitely a different experience than regular THC and I have enjoyed it more and more for its distinct qualities. As a regular oil user and I am definitely interested in seeing this in oil form!!!!! I personally have felt it "curb" my hunger to where I don't feel hungry and know where that feeling is coming from, but you might need to smoke it more and more to pick out those distinct features and you might not get it all by just smoking it once!!! I also have plenty of PTSD built up and it has helped me face my own PTSD's and anxiety a lot easier and helps me view things in a much calmer matter when I use it regularly. I enjoy the earthy, zingy aroma and flavor it provides as well.
c........2
October 18, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
I am a sensitive user and this is wonderful for me. I feel calm, relaxed, and able to function.
a........4
October 18, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Very focused and clear headed high. Great for gettin sh*t done!!
s........s
October 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
This was a fun ride! I cleaned my ENTIRE 2+ car garage and organized my junk drawers AFTER hanging up Christmas lights. I got about 2hr of getting shit done and then I was couch bound for about 2hr feeling great. I think the dosage on this edible was a bit higher on the THC side than I normally venture, but the GSD alone was amazing.
j........k
January 26, 2024
Creative
Focused
This is the perfect choice for social activities or moments when creativity is needed.