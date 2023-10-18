I use a vaporizer for flower and the more I smoke this the more distinct the THCV becomes. The first time is definitely a different experience than regular THC and I have enjoyed it more and more for its distinct qualities. As a regular oil user and I am definitely interested in seeing this in oil form!!!!! I personally have felt it "curb" my hunger to where I don't feel hungry and know where that feeling is coming from, but you might need to smoke it more and more to pick out those distinct features and you might not get it all by just smoking it once!!! I also have plenty of PTSD built up and it has helped me face my own PTSD's and anxiety a lot easier and helps me view things in a much calmer matter when I use it regularly. I enjoy the earthy, zingy aroma and flavor it provides as well.