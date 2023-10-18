Get Sh*t Done
aka GSD
Get Sh*t Done, also called GSD, is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum GSC and a proprietary strain. Get Sh*t Done lives up to its name, offering users a motivating and focused experience that's perfect for productivity, with an energizing kick while keeping consumers grounded. Get Sh*t Done contains 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who want to stay active and alert. This strain is popular among those looking to enhance their productivity and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Get Sh*t Done when dealing with symptoms associated with ADHD, depression, and chronic fatigue. Bred by Natural Natural and released in 2023, Get Sh*t Done features flavors like citrus, pine, and floral, providing a refreshing and invigorating taste. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Get Sh*t Done typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Get Sh*t Done, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Get Sh*t DoneOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Get Sh*t Done strain effects
Get Sh*t Done strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Get Sh*t Done products near you
Similar to Get Sh*t Done near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—