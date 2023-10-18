Hybrid

Get Sh*t Done

aka GSD

Get Sh*t Done, also called GSD, is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum GSC and a proprietary strain. Get Sh*t Done lives up to its name, offering users a motivating and focused experience that's perfect for productivity, with an energizing kick while keeping consumers grounded. Get Sh*t Done contains 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who want to stay active and alert. This strain is popular among those looking to enhance their productivity and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Get Sh*t Done when dealing with symptoms associated with ADHD, depression, and chronic fatigue. Bred by Natural Natural and released in 2023, Get Sh*t Done features flavors like citrus, pine, and floral, providing a refreshing and invigorating taste. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Get Sh*t Done typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Get Sh*t Done, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Get Sh*t Done

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Get Sh*t Done strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Get Sh*t Done strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    40% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Get Sh*t Done products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Get Sh*t Done near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Get Sh*t Done strain reviews15

October 18, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Flower was purple, and the buds were LARGE. The aroma is unique and not sweet or gassy at all. It's more spicy and peppery but not vegetable smelling or carroty like a lot of Sativas. Having said that, the effects were a very pleasant uplifting, focused high which didn't become paranoid or racy. After a long day at work this hits the spot if I have a ton of chores to do around the house. Makes time go by in a flash and I didn't get the munchies like some strains. Could have been placebo, but so far every time I've vaped this, I am surprised by the effects.
4 people found this helpful
October 10, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
When I think of "sativa" this is it, the experience you are searching for: energizing, euphoric, focused, elevated.
3 people found this helpful
October 9, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
Get Shit Done THCV is a gamer changer for enjoyment WITH mental clarity, focus and motivation.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Get Sh*t Done strain genetics