Flower was purple, and the buds were LARGE. The aroma is unique and not sweet or gassy at all. It's more spicy and peppery but not vegetable smelling or carroty like a lot of Sativas. Having said that, the effects were a very pleasant uplifting, focused high which didn't become paranoid or racy. After a long day at work this hits the spot if I have a ton of chores to do around the house. Makes time go by in a flash and I didn't get the munchies like some strains. Could have been placebo, but so far every time I've vaped this, I am surprised by the effects.