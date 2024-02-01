GG12, also known as “Gorilla Glue #12,” is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GG4 (aka Gorilla Glue #4) with Chernobyl. The effects of GG12 are more energizing than relaxing. Consumers say this strain makes them feel focused, talkative, and relaxed. The flavor profile of this strain is nutty and earthy with strong diesel undertones. GG12 is reported to be a creeper strain, which means the effects may take longer to set in. Our advice is to take it slow with GG12, especially if you have a low THC tolerance. The original breeder of GG12 is currently unknown.