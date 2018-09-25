ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for fudgenella
Member since 2019
I saw sound and melted into the couch
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for xblackrobx
Member since 2015
some of these new Cookies crosses are kind of trash, redundant or just don't work right for me. this is none of those. pale green and purple nugs coated with trichs. nose is of musty, sweet, pine and lemon dough. smoke is light, sweet and doughy/earthy, but I coughed pretty good on exhale. high is u...
Avatar for MDaath
Member since 2019
Ghost cookies is a very euphoric strain of marijuana. sweet in it's taste ghost cookies has a very powerful aroma plus an even stronger odor. Ghost cookies is very relaxing perfect strain to Blaze at the end of the day 2 top your day. True to its name ghost cookies has a very bright white glow to...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for CarlosKeith
Member since 2019
This flower reminds me of an sweet , solid, old school Cheese crossed with a above average Kush. The Cookie aspect is there but it is more within the High than the flower itself. Still a great strain. I had set the bar low and was pleasantly surprised at how dank it was. Try it out if you can fin...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CannaGirl1997
Member since 2019
Ghost Cookies didn't seem like a Cookies strain to me, but I did like it a lot. I will pick this up again. The high didn't last as long as I would have liked, but I really enjoyed the type of high from this strain.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for Blowin_Exotics08
Member since 2018
Bomb cookie dough slash pine earthy funk fire forsure recommended a 💯% 👻🍪🔥
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for RebelDad2430
Member since 2019
Love it, very pleasant heavy buzz.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Ghost OG Cookies AKA Ghost Cookies is an Indica whose parents are Ghost OG &amp; Girl Scout Cookies (GSC). The green &amp; dark purple buds had peach orange pistils &amp; fine amber peach fuzz hairs with milky crystal trichomes. Buds taste &amp; smell was sweet, earthy, kushy, &amp; citrus. Effects ...
HappyRelaxedSleepy