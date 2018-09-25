Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
some of these new Cookies crosses are kind of trash, redundant or just don't work right for me. this is none of those. pale green and purple nugs coated with trichs. nose is of musty, sweet, pine and lemon dough. smoke is light, sweet and doughy/earthy, but I coughed pretty good on exhale. high is u...
Ghost cookies is a very euphoric strain of marijuana. sweet in it's taste ghost cookies has a very powerful aroma plus an even stronger odor. Ghost cookies is very relaxing perfect strain to Blaze at the end of the day 2 top your day. True to its name ghost cookies has a very bright white glow to...
This flower reminds me of an sweet , solid, old school Cheese crossed with a above average Kush.
The Cookie aspect is there but it is more within the High than the flower itself. Still a great strain. I had set the bar low and was pleasantly surprised at how dank it was. Try it out if you can fin...
Ghost Cookies didn't seem like a Cookies strain to me, but I did like it a lot. I will pick this up again. The high didn't last as long as I would have liked, but I really enjoyed the type of high from this strain.
Ghost OG Cookies AKA Ghost Cookies is an Indica whose parents are Ghost OG & Girl Scout Cookies (GSC). The green & dark purple buds had peach orange pistils & fine amber peach fuzz hairs with milky crystal trichomes. Buds taste & smell was sweet, earthy, kushy, & citrus. Effects ...