Hybrid

Ghost Cookies

Ghost Cookies from Deschutes Growery is a hybrid cross between Ghost OG and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain retains most of its dark, broad-leaf indica foliage while expressing creative and uplifting effects in consumers. Ghost Cookies holds on to the doughy aroma Cookies is famous for while turning up the volume on notes of hash and sweetness.

Avatar for ethan69b
Member since 2017
i had bought a cartridge of this strain and i have to say the flavors are crazy good. 2 good hits and you'll be gone
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for oklayla2021
Member since 2017
very hashy, but delightful. pretty strong.
GigglyHungrySleepy
Avatar for hwyattearp
Member since 2017
Imagine how you feel when you smoke Girl Scout Cookies PLUS how you feel when you’re at your most mellow. Boom. Ghost Cookies.
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for ranchero57
Member since 2017
Wonderful nap or night cap. Very potent and great stuff love it !!!
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for VeganBadass
Member since 2017
HOLY SHIT! Heady but sedating. Relaxed to the point of no return... Nice doughy smell as described. This was tested at 28% THC!
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Ghost OG
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Ghost Cookies
