Ghost Dawg
aka Ghost Dog
HybridTHC 28%CBD 0%
Ghost Dawg
GDw
Hybrid
Sleepy
Hungry
Relaxed
Apricot
Ammonia
Chemical
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Ghost Dawg effects are mostly calming.
Ghost Dawg potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Ghost Dawg, also known as Ghost Dog,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, hungry, and relaxed. Ghost Dawg has 28% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Ghost Dawg, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Ghost DawgOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ghost Dawg strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Ghost Dawg strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 35% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Ghost Dawg products near you
Similar to Ghost Dawg near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Ghost Dawg strain reviews(15)
Read all reviews
j........0
December 14, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I've been dabbing this as a live resin for months. we have it at the dispo I work at so I get a discount on it. Though that's not why I buy it. The live resin has been a great. Consistently getting me stoned. Great for relaxing after work or anytime you want a nice smooth relaxation high without any racing heart beats or intrusive anxiety thoughts.
M........4
July 3, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
WOW!!! I got hit with an extreme pungent chemical like smell (ammonia) as soon as I opened the bag. The buds are bright green with golden hairs, they're smaller than other strains but make up for it in so many other ways. I'll next describe the smoke of the flower and how sticky Ghost Dawg was. On the first hit I noticed the nutty apricot taste mixed with ammonia hints. Ghost Dawg isn't for the faint of heart because it's potency actually made me a veteran smoker cough. Now on to the high, I went right for my refrigerator and grubbed. Then I fell asleep watching TV. I woke up the next day with a GREAT NIGHT SLEEP!!! I recommend Ghost Dawg for any smokers with high tolerances and wants to just whine down at night, grab a bite to eat, and relax while having a smile on your face. Ghost Dawg is a 5 star ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ flower strain.
P........n
April 15, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
This strain is a heavy hitter. Really great for anxiety and racing thoughts. I deal with debilitating PTSD and this has been a perfect strain for the days my fight or flight response has been triggered. Really heavy eyes and dry mouth after vaping. My mind slows down. I can focus. Stimulates my appetite and makes me very sleepy. Really powerful sedating strain. Still functional but wouldn’t say clear headed, but at the same time my mind isn’t racing. Just comfortable numb. NOT A DAYTIME STRAIN.