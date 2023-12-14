WOW!!! I got hit with an extreme pungent chemical like smell (ammonia) as soon as I opened the bag. The buds are bright green with golden hairs, they're smaller than other strains but make up for it in so many other ways. I'll next describe the smoke of the flower and how sticky Ghost Dawg was. On the first hit I noticed the nutty apricot taste mixed with ammonia hints. Ghost Dawg isn't for the faint of heart because it's potency actually made me a veteran smoker cough. Now on to the high, I went right for my refrigerator and grubbed. Then I fell asleep watching TV. I woke up the next day with a GREAT NIGHT SLEEP!!! I recommend Ghost Dawg for any smokers with high tolerances and wants to just whine down at night, grab a bite to eat, and relax while having a smile on your face. Ghost Dawg is a 5 star ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ flower strain.