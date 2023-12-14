Grow and sold as an Indica near me. You know how some strains are non-negotiable in their effects? Like a Mac that just demands a couch to go with it? Ghost Dawg gives you some wiggle room. A slight creeper high, but you know you are feeling the effects within about 10 minutes. (Your mileage may vary). Feels great as an end of the workday chill, to transition from working on your laptop to watching N--flix (also on your laptop). A quietly cheerful buzz that could be adapted to a slow evening around the kitchen table with friends, or a night out (allowing for rest breaks). If full sleep is your aim, you could relax into this strain for a good night's rest. Nice mix of terps: Myrcene, a match of caryophyllene and limonene with a smidge of humulene and linalool. Will stay as a staple on my dispensary purchases.

