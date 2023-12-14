Ghost Dawg reviews
Ghost Dawg strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Ghost Dawg strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 35% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........0
December 14, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I've been dabbing this as a live resin for months. we have it at the dispo I work at so I get a discount on it. Though that's not why I buy it. The live resin has been a great. Consistently getting me stoned. Great for relaxing after work or anytime you want a nice smooth relaxation high without any racing heart beats or intrusive anxiety thoughts.
M........4
July 3, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
WOW!!! I got hit with an extreme pungent chemical like smell (ammonia) as soon as I opened the bag. The buds are bright green with golden hairs, they're smaller than other strains but make up for it in so many other ways. I'll next describe the smoke of the flower and how sticky Ghost Dawg was. On the first hit I noticed the nutty apricot taste mixed with ammonia hints. Ghost Dawg isn't for the faint of heart because it's potency actually made me a veteran smoker cough. Now on to the high, I went right for my refrigerator and grubbed. Then I fell asleep watching TV. I woke up the next day with a GREAT NIGHT SLEEP!!! I recommend Ghost Dawg for any smokers with high tolerances and wants to just whine down at night, grab a bite to eat, and relax while having a smile on your face. Ghost Dawg is a 5 star ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ flower strain.
P........n
April 15, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
This strain is a heavy hitter. Really great for anxiety and racing thoughts. I deal with debilitating PTSD and this has been a perfect strain for the days my fight or flight response has been triggered. Really heavy eyes and dry mouth after vaping. My mind slows down. I can focus. Stimulates my appetite and makes me very sleepy. Really powerful sedating strain. Still functional but wouldn’t say clear headed, but at the same time my mind isn’t racing. Just comfortable numb. NOT A DAYTIME STRAIN.
T........t
March 2, 2022
Night night
j........t
October 1, 2025
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Dry mouth
Suuuper relaxing and doesn't make me feel wiggy at all. Great bedtime herb!
b........6
November 2, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Amazing strain!! I will keep coming back for more. I'm a very Adventurous Indica smoker lol i like to try lots of different kinds see what works best for different things. I love the fact that I can go to The dispensary now and have so many options and different options at different places it's just a lot smokers dream!! Ghost dawg is at the top of the list for me right up there with face off and black Afghan as a couple of my favorites that I can get consistently.
c........r
May 27, 2022
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Grow and sold as an Indica near me. You know how some strains are non-negotiable in their effects? Like a Mac that just demands a couch to go with it? Ghost Dawg gives you some wiggle room. A slight creeper high, but you know you are feeling the effects within about 10 minutes. (Your mileage may vary). Feels great as an end of the workday chill, to transition from working on your laptop to watching N--flix (also on your laptop). A quietly cheerful buzz that could be adapted to a slow evening around the kitchen table with friends, or a night out (allowing for rest breaks). If full sleep is your aim, you could relax into this strain for a good night's rest. Nice mix of terps: Myrcene, a match of caryophyllene and limonene with a smidge of humulene and linalool. Will stay as a staple on my dispensary purchases.
i........s
April 8, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This stuff STINKS - in that it smells like a dirty litterbox that someone tried to cover up. The taste and smell when burning are thankfully much better. Caryophyllene, Myrcene and Limonene are listed as the dominant terps. Decent daytime smoke. A little heady at first but a nice mellow vibe.