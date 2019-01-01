ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Created by Joseph Edwards of I&l genetics, Ghost Tange Haze is a cross between a Chem Tange, a Bubble Gum male, and a female Ghost Train Haze #9. Buds are fruity with orange and mango flavors that are followed by a piney gas aroma. With a delicious profile and effects that come on full-speed ahead, Ghost Tange Haze will get your mouth watering and your mind racing.

 

