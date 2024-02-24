Grass Knuckles
Grass Knuckles
GK
Hybrid
Creative
Talkative
Hungry
Pine
Pungent
Flowery
Grass Knuckles effects are mostly calming.
Grass Knuckles is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Technology and Giesel. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Grass Knuckles is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Grass Knuckles typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Grass Knuckles’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grass Knuckles, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Grass Knuckles strain reviews(1)
h........h
February 24, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Solid hybrid with a good consistent high, feels like an upper with a talkative/creative feeling. A little harsh on the throat but I bought the strain pre-ground.