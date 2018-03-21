ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Gilz Nilz

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners.

Gilz Nilz

Gilz Nilz is a cross of The White and an exceptional Georgia Pine male. It can be a wily plant, but with proper training will yield a robust harvest. This strain is a balance of cerebral and physical effects, offering a lucid and manageable buzz that can mellow stress and pain. Gilz Nilz has an 8-week flowering time and is known for its heavy yield and abundance of trichomes

Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Such a great dab. No surprise I love this strain since I love the parents Georgia Pine & The White. Georgia Pine produces a nice tingly uplifting high while The White is more of a stony indica dominant hybrid. The mix of the both is heavenly. Take your time consuming this strain, it snuck up on me...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Mr_Limonene
Member since 2018
Picked this up at Trulieve in Tampa, Florida as TruFlower. Buds were bright green, splashed with bits of dark green ans speckled with brick red hairs. Rolled in a paper it had an earthy and pungent taste followed through with a hint of sweetness on the exhale. Made me very talkative everytime i smok...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticTalkative
Avatar for Dabthumb
Member since 2017
Tasty flower, great for night time, smooth smoke very calming and relaxing sensation with a sleepy feeling towards the end!
Sleepy
Avatar for Dv8_Depraved
Member since 2018
Moderate effects, sativa dominant good uplifting high no couch lock=Productivity hahaha..but a good sweet taste with some earthy aromas and flavors.. It'll be nice if it had more of a pain relief properties.
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for DivineDingus
Member since 2017
I love this strain. It has a very strong calming, but not tiring, effect all throughout. Smells very good. Good for if you want to get sh*t done!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Georgia Pine
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
Gilz Nilz