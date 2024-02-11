Ginger Tea reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ginger Tea.

Ginger Tea strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Ginger Tea strain helps with

  • Pain
    100% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    66% of people say it helps with Depression

February 11, 2024
This stuff is great for concentration and pain. I would love to find it in dab form.
1 person found this helpful
February 22, 2024
Our local dispensary has been pheno-hunting this strain and I picked up a jar that was 25% THC. Beautiful buds with a great flavor. Relaxing, calming, and euphoric. Definitely worth indulging if you have never tried it.
1 person found this helpful

