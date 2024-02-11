Ginger Tea reviews
s........e
February 11, 2024
This stuff is great for concentration and pain. I would love to find it in dab form.
e........e
February 22, 2024
Our local dispensary has been pheno-hunting this strain and I picked up a jar that was 25% THC. Beautiful buds with a great flavor. Relaxing, calming, and euphoric. Definitely worth indulging if you have never tried it.